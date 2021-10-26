Late Season Gardening: Tips for gardening for the rest of the season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the first days of November approach next week - we begin to transition into the tail end of growing season for most of our gardens across the region.

With this in mind, the cooler weather will remind us and our plants that it is time to start picking the final baskets of vegetables, mowing those leaves and making sure we get the most out of the fall harvest.

With this in mind, we want to remind you of some gardening tips for the rest of our growing season.

“There’s still time plants - such as greens, collards, turnips, lettuces - if you want to get something in before a cool weather crop,” said Seth Johnson, ACE Hardware. “We’re also going into a season where leaves will be falling, but leaves have a lot of nutrients that you can then turn back into compost and feed the plants that you want to grow.”

The growing season usually runs well into November across the Valley as the first average frost doesn’t occur until the week of Thanksgiving for most of us.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.