LIST: Halloween events this weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley

Halloween is this weekend - and with that comes haunted houses, tricks and of course, treats!
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is this weekend - and with that comes haunted houses, tricks and of course, treats!

Several events are on the calendar to ensure you will have a weekend full of tricks and treats - and even a few screams.

  • October 26 - 31: Columbus Greater Fair
    • Hours vary each day | 400 4th St, Columbus, Ga. | Food vendors, fair rides, games and more! | Armband prices vary day to day | Click HERE for more details.
  • October 26 - 31: 2021 Fall Daze Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
    • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Oakhurst Farm at Jones Cross Rd. in West Point, Ga. | 4-Acre Corn Maze-Kiddie Corn Maze, Pumpkin Pickin’, Small Animal Petting Zoo, Barrel Train, Interactive Hayride through Large Animal Corral, Look-Out Tower, Cotton & Flower Patch, Honey Bee Display, and more! | Admission $10 / Military + First Responders $8 / Seniors $5
  • October 26 - 31: Pumpkins at Callaway
    • 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Callaway Gardens | The Enchanted Pumpkin Forest, Sunflower Lane, Mini Golf Glow, Pumpkin Tree, Pumpkin Tunnel, Pumpkin Emporium, Pumpkin Art Garden, food and drinks | Purchase tickets here!
  • October 26 - 30: Pope’s Haunted Farm
    • 7:30 p.m. EST to 11:00 p.m. EST | Lee Rd 724 in Salem, Ala. | Haunted Hayride (Never Sleep Again), Haunted Barn (Don’t Breathe), Haunted Forest (The Dark Rabbit Hole), Haunted Buggy Ride | Purchase tickets here!
  • October 26 - 30: Haunted Hollow, LLC
    • 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EST | 12568 Lee Road 279, Valley, Ala. | Finn’s Funeral Home, Spinal Tap and Clown Town, The Village of the Dead | All three haunts for $35
  • October 26 - 31: Sleepy Hollow
    • 7:30 p.m. - 12:55 a.m. EST | 929 Co Rd 14, Auburn, Ala. | Psycho Path, Clown Cabin, RIP Ride | $15 each attraction, $40 together
  • October 29 - 31: Nightmare on 190
    • 8 p.m. - 12 p.m. EST | 615 Pine Mountain Highway, Warm Springs, Ga. | Two haunted houses and one haunted trail | $25 per person
  • October 30: Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat
    • Epworth United Method Church in Phenix City | 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Hayrides, Candy, Games, Prizes, Cupcake Walk, Trunk or Treat
  • October 30: Costumes and Cocktails Halloween Ball
    • 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. | Columbus Convention and Trade Center - 801 Front Ave. | 21 years and older | Costumes and tickets required for entry | Cash Prize for Best Female Costume | Cash Prize for Best Male Costume | Click here for tickets
  • October 30: Fall Fest at River of Life Church
    • 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | 8060 US Highway 27, Hamilton, Ga. | 20-ft. rock wall | Trunk-or-Treat | Chick-fil-A | Hayrides | Cotton Candy | Popcorn | SEC Football
  • October 31: Ark in the Park
    • 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. | 2801 W Britt David Rd, Columbus, Ga. | A “Safe”, Christ-Centered trick-or-treating alternative | Candy | Come in your costumes to play games, get candy and win prizes!

