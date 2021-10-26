Business Break
Locally filmed “Electric Jesus” to premiere at National Infantry Museum this week

Electric Jesus
Electric Jesus((Source: Electric Jesus))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A movie that was locally filmed is making its premiere on the big screen after being postponed due to COVID-19.

Electric Jesus, which was filmed in and around Columbus in 2019, received a worldwide distribution deal through 1091 Pictures. The movie will be released domestically on November 2.

Electric Jesus crew members are hosting two screenings of the film at the National Infantry Museum on October 30 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The movie is set in the summer of 1986 and tells the story of Christian hair metal band who hits the road for the summer and gets the opportunity to open for Stryper, a real Christian hair metal band.

The official trailer was released last week, featuring many well-known Columbus locations such as The Springer Playhouse, The Loft Recording Studio, Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, Glenn Anthony Baptist Church, Whisperwood Apartments, the Thunderbird Motel, Camp Joy, and the Soho Bar & Grill.

“Getting a film out into the world during COVID has been an interesting challenge,” said Executive Producer Emily Reach White. “We’ve tried to host a big screen celebration like this in Columbus two or three times in the past year and a half, but we’ve been forced to postpone each time.”

A Columbus native and longtime player at The Springer, as well as a Columbus State University alum, Will Oliver, will be in attendance at both screenings to pose on the red carpet with friends and fans.

“Columbus isn’t really known for this,” said Actor Will Oliver. “It’s cool to see things like this come to your city and just supporting things in the area and things that are happening in your city and come out and take it all in.”

Tickets to attend the screenings are $10 in advance through Eventbrite, and there’s a 20% discount using the code: willoliverrocks. Tickets will be $12 at the door.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

