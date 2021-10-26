Muscogee Co. Jail reports 0 COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Jail is reporting they have 0 active COVID-19 cases.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, as a result of the regional spike in COVID-19 cases - several steps were taken to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Jail.

Those steps included the temporary suspension of volunteer ministry services and inmate visitation, except for lawyers representing inmates at the jail. Also, non-violent offenders were to be summoned and released with a court date.

A proactive COVID-19 spread prevention policy was enacted at the Muscogee County Jail for the safety of staff, contractors, and inmates.

The policy includes:

urging staff to remain home and get tested when experiencing symptoms

temperature checks of everyone visiting the jail

mask mandates for staff and anyone visiting the facility

sanitization of work and common areas

testing and quarantining of inmates entering the jail from general population

quarantining of inmates testing positive or exhibiting symptoms from general population

the testing of staff and inmates believed to have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive

vaccination of staff and inmates

appropriate medical care for those in need

Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been a total of 250 confirmed inmate COVID-19 cases at the Muscogee County Jail.

As of October 22, there are no positive cases or related deaths within the Muscogee County Jail population.

Countryman attributes this to all of the safety measures policies put in place during the pandemic.

“As I wholeheartedly accept and execute my duties and responsibilities as Sheriff, I want everyone to know that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is doing all that is necessary in ensuring the safety of everyone within the Muscogee County Jail. However, even with our current successes, we are not out of the woods yet. Therefore, I ask for your continued understanding, patience, and support of the measures that we’ve implemented to ensure safety within the jail, as they will continue to temporarily remain in effect.”

In addition to the prevention policy, nearly 500 vaccination shots have been administered to inmates by trained medical staff.

