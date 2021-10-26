Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in Muscogee County will no longer have to quarantine from in-person classes after coming into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

This new change was announced tonight at the school board meeting and will go into effect this Wednesday.

The Muscogee County School Board says this rule will only apply as long as the close contact happened while everyone was wearing a mask that covered their nose and mouth. This guidance is intended only for student close contacts that happen in classrooms or classroom like settings.

