Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy

Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in Muscogee County will no longer have to quarantine from in-person classes after coming into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

This new change was announced tonight at the school board meeting and will go into effect this Wednesday.

The Muscogee County School Board says this rule will only apply as long as the close contact happened while everyone was wearing a mask that covered their nose and mouth. This guidance is intended only for student close contacts that happen in classrooms or classroom like settings.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle on I-185 NB near Exit 10
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee
Rollover crash cleared near Veterans Pkwy. at 11th St. in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus man recovering after being shot in leg on Brown Ave.
Columbus man recovering after being shot in leg on Brown Ave.
‘I will miss his wise counsel’: Opelika officials on councilman’s resignation
‘I will miss his wise counsel’: Opelika officials on councilman’s resignation
Heroes Helping Heroes: Operation Victory aiming to help veterans living in unsafe conditions
Heroes Helping Heroes: Veterans living in unsafe conditions
Columbus police chief talks recent crime, efforts to stop the violence
Columbus police chief talks recent crime, efforts to stop the violence