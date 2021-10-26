National Infantry Museum wins $100K grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The people have voted and National Infantry Museum is the winner of the Historic Columbus grant.

The NIM says it will use the $100,000 to repair the roofs of authentic 1940′s buildings on World War Two Company Street. The museum calls this area a trip back in time, the site of youth camps, weddings, and reunions.

“We were so pleased with how many people voted this year for our finalists and their projects. A total of 3,859 votes were cast, with 61.9% of those votes going to the World War II Company Street,” said Elizabeth Walden, executive director of Historic Columbus. “One of the main goals of the grant program is to get the public talking about preservation projects happening in our community – and our finalists did a great job with getting the word out. Each finalist had such worthy projects, and they provided the public with a great illustration of the variety of historic resources that our community has to offer and why they are worthy of preservation.”

“This was our third round of the Public Participation Grant. The first two grant winners were the Springer Opera House in 2017 and Zion Episcopal Church in Talbotton in 2019. What has also been wonderful for Historic Columbus is that the grant enables us to become a preservation partner with the winners and participate in their restoration projects. The small role we get to play in helping to save their historic properties brings us joy and fulfills our mission for the community and the next generation. Our fourth and final round of the Public Participation Grant will be in the fall of 2023. When the final round is complete in 2023, Historic Columbus will have provided almost $500,000 in preservation grant funding.”

The Public Participation Grant is a program made possible by donors of the Historic Columbus 50th Anniversary Capital Campaign–Save Me A Place. With this particular grant, citizens had the chance to vote for who they believe deserved the funding.

