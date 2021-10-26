Business Break
Plea hearing for Columbus murder suspects delayed

Terrell Lee, Jaheem Rozier, Christian Caulton, and Demtrius Pride are four of the five suspects...
Terrell Lee, Jaheem Rozier, Christian Caulton, and Demtrius Pride are four of the five suspects in this case.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The plea hearing for four men charged with a 2018 murder in Columbus has been delayed.

Terrell Lee, Jaheem Rozier, Christian Caulton, and Demtrius Pride were expected in court Tuesday morning. They are four of the five suspects in this case. They’re accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Derrick Scott. Police have not released the name of the fifth suspect.

Their attorneys and the assistant district attorney came to an agreement to do it Wednesday.

The shooting happened at The Sands Apartments on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in December 2018.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

