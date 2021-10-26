Publix among major developments coming to Midland community

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A major development will soon brighten up the Midland community.

The project is 86 acres of blank canvas and will soon feature businesses like Jersey Mike’s Subs, a Mexican restaurant, Popeyes and even Arby’s.

One of the businesses coming that people are most excited about is Publix.

Michael Wright, Commercial Developer for Flournoy and Calhoun Realty, says they will also be bringing in local restaurants from downtown - however things are moving slow due to trouble finding laborers to start construction.

All of these new improvement will get people out of their houses and Wright says that’s very important.

”This will benefit Columbus to give us somewhere to go, somewhere to eat,” said Wright. “This northeast corridor is very underserved and this will bring some of those services out into this area.”

Wright says while they are hoping to have this project finished soon, however, it could take up to 10 years to complete.

