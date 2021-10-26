Business Break
Suspect in Lee Co. deputy-involved shooting released from hospital; facing first court appearance

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Lee County deputy-involved shooting has been released from the hospital and is facing his first court appearance.

Opelika police say John “Squirrel” Cross was released from a Columbus hospital Monday afternoon. Following his release, authorities say he was transported to the Lee County Jail for processing and then taken to the Russell County Jail where he remains in custody.

His bond is set at $250,000. He will have his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked the contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Any information given can remain annonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

