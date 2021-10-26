Troup Co. Parks and Recreation announces grand opening for pickleball courts

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County Parks and Recreation announces the grand opening of two pickleball courts on Wednesday, October 27.

The grand opening will begin at 2p.m. at the Active Life LaGrange, located at 140 Ragland Street.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong to create a sport that is enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

The site will feature two brand new, official-size courts, which will be open to members of the Active Life Center as well as the public.

