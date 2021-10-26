Valley Rescue Mission: Serving veterans since 1963

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Operation Victory is a project that WTVM is very proud of. We’re working to support organizations that help veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The mission started in 1963 with a simple purpose: help the homeless. Today, it still thrives and is stronger than ever.

“So far this year, we’ve served well over 90,000 meals,” said Greg Wilson of Valley Rescue Mission. “The total amount served last year was 109,000 meals. Here we are in the beginning of October - having already served 90,000 meals. So, we’re definitely on track to serve more meals this year than we did last year.”

Those numbers show a couple of trends: The Valley Rescue Mission is capable of doing great work. On the other side of that, the need is stronger than ever in the Columbus area.

Wilson says the emphasis of the organization focuses on three areas: “Providing shelter for homeless women and children, food insecurity, addiction recovery. Those are the big three ministries we have here at Valley Rescue Mission.”

The group assists thousands of veterans each year.

“Homeless women and children - we’ve had homeless women who are veterans come through. We have veterans in our addiction recovery program. Of course, with food insecurity, we feed veterans in our kitchen every single day.”

Greg Wilson felt called by God to look to the mission. He made a career change to work for the organization and now supports the cause - “helping those in spiritual and economic need.”

There area a number of people in the region who also embody that spirit of giving like this donation of over 800 lbs. of beef.

Valley Rescue Mission offers food for the soul, food for the body, and technology to help build a better future with rooms such as a new computer lab.

The organization could always use your help. If you’d like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.