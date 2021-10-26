Wednesday Looks Nice; Rain Returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have one more nice day on tap heading into Wednesday with some sun and clouds and dry conditions through the day. Rain and some thunderstorms will return overnight heading into Thursday, mainly in our southern counties (along the Highway 82 corridor). Thursday morning will feature mostly some showers for everyone else with a cold front passing through, sending a band of rain through here during the morning hours. We might have a few storms in the mix, but for most of us, this will be just rain. Clouds will stick around after the rain moves out - and will likely be around through midday Saturday. During this time, we can’t rule out passing light showers or drizzle, and highs will hold in the 50s and lower 60s Friday and Saturday. The good news is, it appears that the clouds and light showers should clear out in time for trick or treaters on Saturday night, with jackets needed along with the costumes! On Halloween, the weather looks great - lots of sunshine, lows in the 40s in the morning, and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. That nice stretch of days will continue into early next week.

