The Winter Weather Outlook... How Cold Will it Get?

A-Basin opened its slopes Oct. 17, 2021, making it the second ski area in the state by just a...
(Ian Zimmerman/Arapahoe Basin)
By Anna Sims
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the buzz everyone is talking about... what will the winter look like this year?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center has released its winter outlook for the United States. And for us here in the Chattahoochee Valley, it looks like it will be a mild winter with above average temperatures and more dry conditions.

But why are they thinking this? Well, we look to the ocean – yes, the ocean, for the answer! La Niña conditions are expected to return by the end of the year, and during La Niña cycles we see warmer, drier conditions in the southeast.

But you may be wondering, what is La Niña? La Niña occurs when the trade winds pick up along the equator and push warm water further westward – closer to Australia and Asia. As warm water moves off to the west, colder water from the depths of the ocean rises to the surface along the coast of South America.

La Niña is deepened during the winter with stronger trade winds moving warm water further westward while cool water dominates the western coasts of South America and Mexico.

With all of this in mind, it is looking like snow will not be likely this year with warmer and more dry conditions in place, but hey, anything is possible right?

