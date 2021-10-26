Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Co. over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August and who made similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle on I-185 NB near Exit 10
Eddy Middle School in Columbus on lockdown
Eddy Middle School in Columbus on lockdown
pOpshelf opening Columbus location this week
3-vehicle accident leaves multiple lanes blocked on I-185 SB
3-vehicle accident leaves multiple lanes blocked on I-185 SB

Latest News

Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the...
11 unvaccinated African lions test positive for COVID-19 at the Denver Zoo
Community action program offering seniors assistance with utility bills
Halloween is this weekend - and with that comes haunted houses, tricks and of course, treats!
LIST: Halloween events this weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley
Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said recently leaked documents paint a false picture of the...
Zuckerberg criticizes Facebook's portrayal in media
Crash involving vehicle fire causing delays on I-85 NB in Auburn