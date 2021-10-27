Business Break
6 arrested in connection to Eufaula apartment shooting

(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Six suspects have been arrested in connection to a Eufaula apartment shooting.

Police say one person was injured by a bullet while in their South Randolph Avenue apartment on September 18. The injury was a result of a gunfight between several individuals in the parking lot, police said. The victim is covering from their wound.

Authorities say several apartment buildings and vehicles were also struck gunfire during the incident.

After an investigation, police say over 80 warrants were issued for the persons responsible for the shootings.

The Eufaula Police Department arrested 22-year-old Stephon A. McElroy, 19-year-old Davantae Davieon Bowick, 20-year-old Larry Georgetavious Smith, 22-year-old Shawntarvis Latrell Howard, 20-year-old Davonte F. Sneed, and Jamal Cordarius Turner. They all face charges of 1st degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police say at the time of the incident, Howard and Turner were on bond for murder.

The incident, according to Eufaula police, stemmed from an illegal narcotics operation and weapon dispute between individuals of two different street affiliations.

The case remains under investigation and police say additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

