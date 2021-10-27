Business Break
American Red Cross in need of certain blood types in nationwide shortage


Medical experts are requesting for people with O-negative, O-positive, and A-B blood to donate as soon as possible. (Source: American Red Cross)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While COVID cases are on the decline, the American Red Cross says they’re not seeing the same number of donors as they did before.

Right now, the American Red Cross has its lowest levels of inventory in over a decade. In fact, News Leader 9 is told that they have less than half a day’s supply of some types of blood.

While hospitals are in need of all blood types, Dr. Baia Lasky says there is one blood type they are in serious need of right now.

“We need particularly type O blood, type O negative is universal,” said Dr. Lasky. “It can be given to anybody and type O positive is nearly universal and it’s one of the more commonly used blood types in traumas.”

Lasky says the Red Cross is specifically in need of 10,000 units a week in order for things to get back on track. She says blood donations are often used during cardiac surgeries, organ transplants and to help cancer patients.

To find a blood drive near you, click here.

