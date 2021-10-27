Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Louisville, KY-based breakfast and brunch chain is planning to open a restaurant in Columbus.

Fast-casual brand chain Biscuit Belly bills itself as a chef-driven restaurant specializing in gourmet biscuit sandwiches.

The new restaurant will owned and operated by Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development One, LLC. The duo also plans to open four other locations in Georgia.

“After the first meeting with Biscuit Belly co-founders and seeing how organized and dedicated they are to bringing great high-quality food and service to communities, I knew this would be a great investment for us,” said Missy Moon. “As an experienced franchise owner who has been in the business for two decades, I am confident in what Biscuit Belly has to offer franchise owners and guests alike and have no doubt we will experience great success in the state of Georgia.”

The chain has not announced an exact location or opening timeline.

