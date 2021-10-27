COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple people in Columbus are outraged following multiple car break-ins in their neighborhoods. One man tells News Leader 9 it’s happened to him five times since moving to his home.

He tells News Leader 9 all of these break-ins tend to happen around 3 a.m.

Jammie Holloway says he and his wife live in Shenandoah Forest in northeast Columbus. He says the couple’s cars have been broken into five times in the past nine years.

“We had backpacks stolen,” said Holloway. “We had bibles stolen twice and...a computer was stolen, a calculator. We try to just make sure every night the doors are locked.”

Holloway, who is a pastor, says his family is losing irreplaceable items.

“I lost a couple years of sermons,” said Holloway. “My wife lost some very personal notes from family members who are no longer with us.”

He says things escalated last month when his car was stolen around 3 a.m.

“The car was locked,” said Holloway. “They broke into another vehicle and got the extra set of keys and then that’s how they were able to steal the car.”

In these images, Holloway says a Ford Fusion drove up and before he knew it, his vehicle was gone.

Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods (Source: WTVM)

“Car pulled up, two people jumped out,” said Holloway. “They ran in, grabbed our car and in less than a minute, they were gone.”

The vehicle was eventually recovered across the state line in Russell County. Holloway says the car was damaged.

“They opened up the dash,” said Holloway. “They threw everything that was in there out into the seat. They took everything out of the glove box and slung it all over the place.”

Several other viewers in Columbus have also experienced similar crimes.

Take a look a this photo of broken glass from Kaylynn McGuire. She says her house was broken into two days after her car was broken into.

Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods (Source: WTVM)

In Ring camera video provided by Michael Bryan of Columbus, a man hops out of one vehicle and runs up to another. After he’s unable to unlock that car’s door, he runs over to another truck nearby. After realizing those doors are also locked, he hops on the car’s hood and shines a flashlight through the windshield. Apparently done for the night, he eventually runs off.

Police want to remind people to make sure your car doors are locked and to take any valuables from your car inside your home.

