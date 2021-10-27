Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time in 20 years, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

It was only a 0.4% increase, but that’s still surprising for a number that’s been going down each year of the 21st century.

It’s not known exactly why people are buying more cigarettes.

Some experts say more isolation and uncertainty increase the risk of substance abuse.

The Wall Street Journal reported more smokers are switching back to cigarettes due to new restrictions on flavored vaping devices.

Cigarette maker Altria said it believes Americans are adding “nicotine occasions to their day.”

About 14% of adults in the U.S. smoke.

Wholesalers and retailers bought 203.7 billion cigarettes last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted at Hardaway High School after threat deemed ‘prank’
Major developments coming to Midland community including new Publix
Publix among major developments coming to Midland community
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy

Latest News

Disney and Pixar releases teaser for Buzz Lightyear origin story called "Lightyear."
Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
LIVE: White House delivers COVID-19 response briefing
Pixar released the first trailer for "Lightyear" Wednesday.
Pixar releases first trailer for 'Lightyear'
Rep. Bishop announces over $1M in federal funds benefiting youth