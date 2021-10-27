City of LaGrange to begin two major park renovation projects

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange will begin two major park renovation projects in the next few weeks.

One will be off of Hamilton Road and the other will be Granger Playground.

The first step in this process was the creation of a Master Parks Plan in 2019 - a framework and guide for the city’s decision-making.

The first park renovation project is a replacement park of the popular Union Street Park which was acquired by the Georgia Department of Transportation during the Hamilton Road widening project.

(source: City of LaGrange)

“As we recognize there is much work to accomplish, we have focused on a small number of projects as early priorities,” said LaGrange City Manager, Meg Kelsey.

Also, the city has committed SPLOST dollars approved by LaGrange residents to replace playground equipment in Granger Playground at Hunnicutt Place and Granger Drive. The playground will feature all-new equipment, a “trike track”, a picnic pavilion, additional parking, a unique boardwalk structure, and a walking trail with direct connection to the thread.

“We believe parks are essential to the fabric of our community and provide a multitude of benefits. The LaGrange City Council is committed to providing high-quality parks for its citizens and guests,” said Kelsey. “Our vision is to create unique spaces which provide personal health, visual beauty and attract both local and tourist visitors. The City Council is committed to revitalizing our city parks and realizing this vision.”

As part of the master plan, a complete redevelopment of the park will begin on November 9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.