Columbus City Council discusses park hours, waste pickup issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council voted unanimously on an ordinance giving the city manager and police chief authority to change public park hours when warranted by public safety.

The move comes after a shooting at Carver Park claimed the life of one woman as she was protecting her niece. Two other people were shot and injured during the incident including her young niece.

The council also discussed the city’s ongoing waste pick up issues. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the waste disposal problem is something the city is actively working on.

“It bothers us and we do have that righteous indignation,” said Mayor Henderson. “We know and we’re accepting it. Regardless of what the cost is, we’re accepting the cost to perform a service - and when we discovered we were not able to have the man power to do that service, we immediately looked to contract some people to supplement that.”

Mayor Henderson also added that COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining in the city and vaccination rates are increasing among residents.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.