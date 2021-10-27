Business Break
Columbus parents react to MCSD quarantine policy change

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As COVID cases continuously decline in the Muscogee County School District, the district has changed its quarantine policy.

The new policy no longer requires students to quarantine from in-person classes after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.

“I feel like everybody should be six feet as they said they were and still have their masks on,” said Lalita Davis.

The updated policy starts tomorrow and only applies to close contacts among students in class or similar settings. While most people I spoke with are happy to hear about the updated policy, one grandfather tells News Leader 9 he has safety concerns.

“If you don’t quarantine a child that has came in close contact with someone that has COVID, not only are you endangering the other students that are around them, but you’re endangering teachers too,” said Clifford Drew.

Drew says his main concern is how hard it is to tell if you have COVID.

“If you have contracted it, you pass it on to the people in your household, your friends, your other family members,” said Drew.

With that in mind, he says sending those who might have COVID home, was the safest thing for students and their teachers.

“Quarantining the kids that come in contact would be safe for the public, for their household and for the students and the teachers that are affiliated with them,” said Drew.

However, he says the possibility of children ages five to eleven getting their COVID shots soon, could help keep everyone safe.

“If it’s fully tested and it’s safe, I think it would be good,” said Drew.

News Leader is waiting on comment from the Muscogee County School District.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

