EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details in the ongoing legal battles involving Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones. News Leader 9 has obtained video of District Attorney Mark Jones and a police officer’s conversation about upgrading a suspect’s criminal charges from manslaughter to murder.

The video shows District Attorney Jones talking with a police officer about a case from earlier this year. Police say, 18-year-old Sara Holtrop was shot and killed at a home in East Columbus. Police say the shooting happened on Carmel Drive, while the 18-year-old was asleep on a couch. According to police, she was shot by 20-year-old Elijah Farral by accident. Jones says Farral shot her on purpose because she was cheating on him.

In the footage, you can see Jones outside of a club in Uptown Columbus telling the detective in the case, Corporal Sherman Hayes, the two were in a relationship and 20-year-old Farral purposely shot Holtrop. The nearly 7 minute video goes on with Jones debating Detective Sherman Hayes about the charges against 20-year-old Farrel.

“He f*cking killed her bro”, said Jones to Corporal Sherman Hayes.

Hayes replied, “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

Jones said, “No you should f*cking feel that way. What the f*ck are you doing?”

“I made the appropriate charge because it’s not a homicide.”, said Hayes.

Jones replied, “No! You did involuntary manslaughter. That’s weak sh*t.”

“OK,” said Hayes.

“Why didn’t you do murder bro,” questioned Jones.

Hayes replied, “Again I’ve expressed my concerns.”

“No you should have f*cking charged him with murder,” said Jones.

The full body cam footage can be found below.

