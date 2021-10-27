Former Lanett mayor sentenced to 24 months probation

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy will not be going to spend the next couple of years behind bars - that is as long as he has good behavior.

The former mayor plead guilty to two counts of using his office for personal gain back in September.

Today, a Chambers County judge decided McCoy’s fate would be two years of probation.

Prosecutors for the Alabama Attorney General’s office tell us the sentencing is not what they were hoping for. Assistant Chief Deputy for the Attorney General’s office, Clark Morris, says the deal McCoy plead to was supposed to be two years in jail and three on probation.

“I don’t know if it’s the outcome I was expecting. It was very disappointing. We were hoping that there would be an incarceration period,” said Morris. “But the rules of criminal procedure outline pretty specific factors that the judges are to follow in deciding on a sentence and the judge followed those to a T.”

The judge cited cited Alabama prisons being near capacity and McCoy not being a violent offender as one of the factors in his decision.

McCoy was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $14,000.

McCoy admitted that he used his position to provide a city-owned Chevrolet Tahoe to a family member for a period of seven months.

He also admitted to using his position as mayor to avoid paying for city utility services on seven different accounts from June 2017 to April 2018.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.