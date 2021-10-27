Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

GasBuddy: Gas prices reach 7-year high

(KOSA)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is right around the corner and one guaranteed spooky thing is the price of gasoline.

The price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now over $1 more than it was a year ago, reaching a 7-year high, according to GasBuddy.

Here’s a look at current regular-unleaded gas averages in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to AAA:

Georgia

  • Chattahoochee County - $3.37
  • Clay County - $3.37
  • Harris County - $3.29
  • Marion County - $3.15
  • Muscogee County - $3.27
  • Quitman County - $3.24
  • Randolph County - $3.26
  • Schley County - $3.19
  • Stewart County - $3.33
  • Sumter County - $3.26
  • Talbot County - $3.32
  • Troup County - $3.25
  • Webster County - $3.27

Alabama

  • Barbour County - $3.29
  • Chambers County - $3.25
  • Lee County - $3.21
  • Russell County - $3.21

GasBuddy says high fuel prices could continue as many countries around the world face a energy crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted at Hardaway High School after threat deemed ‘prank’
Major developments coming to Midland community including new Publix
Publix among major developments coming to Midland community
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy

Latest News

No bond set for Lee Co. deputy shooting suspect
No bond set for Lee Co. deputy shooting suspect
Medical experts are requesting for people with O-negative, O-positive, and A-B blood to donate...
American Red Cross in need of certain blood types in nationwide shortage
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Lifesouth to hold blood drive Thursday
Lifesouth to host Spooktacular Blood Drive in Opelika