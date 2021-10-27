GasBuddy: Gas prices reach 7-year high

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is right around the corner and one guaranteed spooky thing is the price of gasoline.

The price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now over $1 more than it was a year ago, reaching a 7-year high, according to GasBuddy.

Here’s a look at current regular-unleaded gas averages in the Chattahoochee Valley, according to AAA:

Georgia

Chattahoochee County - $3.37

Clay County - $3.37

Harris County - $3.29

Marion County - $3.15

Muscogee County - $3.27

Quitman County - $3.24

Randolph County - $3.26

Schley County - $3.19

Stewart County - $3.33

Sumter County - $3.26

Talbot County - $3.32

Troup County - $3.25

Webster County - $3.27

Alabama

Barbour County - $3.29

Chambers County - $3.25

Lee County - $3.21

Russell County - $3.21

GasBuddy says high fuel prices could continue as many countries around the world face a energy crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

