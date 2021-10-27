Improvements underway at Exit 50 on I-85 in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Work is underway on the lighting and landscaping project at Exit 50 on Interstate 85 in Auburn.

Auburn city officials say the project will add high mast and roadway LED lighting as well as landscaping to the interchange.

Enhanced lighting and landscaping will help the interchange better serve increased traffic in the area as development continues, the City of Auburn said. You may recall Buc-ee’s previously announced plans to build a large gas station and convenience store at this exit.

The project was bid by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The City of Auburn will fund 20% of the project’s cost and federal funding will cover the remaining amount.

Work is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.

Drivers are urged to proceed the area with caution as work is being conducted.

