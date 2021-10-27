Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ladonia Elementary School holds ribbon cutting ceremony for STEM lab

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - Ladonia Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new STEM lab Wednesday morning.

The ceremony comes after two and a half years of developing the new lab. It will help students develop their skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

All students at the school will have access to the lab.

The principal says she is very excited for the students to be able to learn new technology and advance stem projects.

“I think again, by preparing students for the digital world with robots and drones that they will have the ability to experience at the elementary level and when they get to the middle school and high school level they were already to have been able to experience and see these things and have the knowledge for it,” said Principal Sheryl Huckaby.

City leaders along with school board members were at today’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted at Hardaway High School after threat deemed ‘prank’
Major developments coming to Midland community including new Publix
Publix among major developments coming to Midland community
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy

Latest News

Rep. Bishop announces over $1M in federal funds benefiting youth
City of LaGrange to begin two major park renovation projects
Macon-Russell Community Action Agency is accepting appointments for heating assistance for...
Macon-Russell Community Action Agency accepting appointments for heating assistance
Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location