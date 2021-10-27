Ladonia Elementary School holds ribbon cutting ceremony for STEM lab

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - Ladonia Elementary School held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new STEM lab Wednesday morning.

The ceremony comes after two and a half years of developing the new lab. It will help students develop their skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

All students at the school will have access to the lab.

The principal says she is very excited for the students to be able to learn new technology and advance stem projects.

“I think again, by preparing students for the digital world with robots and drones that they will have the ability to experience at the elementary level and when they get to the middle school and high school level they were already to have been able to experience and see these things and have the knowledge for it,” said Principal Sheryl Huckaby.

City leaders along with school board members were at today’s ceremony.

