LaGrange man arrested in connection to kidnapping incident

(VNL)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man in LaGrange is behind bars facing charges for kidnapping and battery.

Tuesday, LaGrange police were called to 300 block of Guinn Street around 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, a woman told police that the father of her child had physically assaulted her and forcibly took their 1-year-old son from her arms.

The victim told police that the suspect, 28-year-old Antonia Grant, left the scene with the baby.

After an investigation, police discovered that Grant did have custodial rights of the child. As police investigated, they found that Grant, did not have legal custody of the child.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

