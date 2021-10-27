Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lifesouth to host Spooktacular Blood Drive in Opelika

Lifesouth to hold blood drive Thursday
Lifesouth to hold blood drive Thursday(Source: Lifesouth)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lifesouth is holding a blood drive Thursday, October 28.

The “spooktacular” blood drive will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. in Tiger Town in Opelika. Lifesouth says the blood drive will be near the McDonald’s entrance.

Also in October, all blood donors will receive a free t-shirt!

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted at Hardaway High School after threat deemed ‘prank’
Major developments coming to Midland community including new Publix
Publix among major developments coming to Midland community
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy

Latest News

23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
On Tuesday of next week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will release a book...
Georgia Secretary of State book to be released next week
Rep. Bishop announces over $1M in federal funds benefiting youth
Ladonia Elementary School holds ribbon cutting ceremony for STEM lab