Lifesouth to host Spooktacular Blood Drive in Opelika
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lifesouth is holding a blood drive Thursday, October 28.
The “spooktacular” blood drive will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. in Tiger Town in Opelika. Lifesouth says the blood drive will be near the McDonald’s entrance.
Also in October, all blood donors will receive a free t-shirt!
