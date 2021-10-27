Lifesouth to host Spooktacular Blood Drive in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lifesouth is holding a blood drive Thursday, October 28.

The “spooktacular” blood drive will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. in Tiger Town in Opelika. Lifesouth says the blood drive will be near the McDonald’s entrance.

Also in October, all blood donors will receive a free t-shirt!

