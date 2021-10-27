Business Break
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This year the Columbus Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is hosting their first ever Trunk or Treat.

The event is happening Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Benning Harley Davison Center.

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club spokeswoman Wanda Harris says they are always excited about being able to give back and they are looking forward to having as many kids come out as possible.

“We are going to have the bikes filled up with candy waiting for the kids to come out and have a good time with us. Even though we ride and we are on the highways, when we are home we try to do stuff for our community,” said Harris.

The Buffalo Soldiers are also calling for other bikers and motorcycle clubs to come out and bring a lot of candy to give to the kids.

