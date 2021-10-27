Macon-Russell Community Action Agency accepting appointments for heating assistance

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Macon-Russell Community Action Agency is accepting appointments for heating assistance for Russell County residents.

You must bring the items listed below to determine your eligibility:

Previous month’s income

Social security cards for all household members

Valid identification card

Recent power bill

To make an appointment, call 334-408-4066.

After you have scheduled your appointment, you can pick up an application from the office and return the completed application within 24 hours of your appointment time.

The Russell County office is located at 1113 2nd Place South in Phenix City.

For questions or concerns, please call 334-298-6610 or 334-298-6614.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.