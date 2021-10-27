Business Break
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops


23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were arrested after two traffic stops Tuesday evening.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests on drug and other charges following two traffic stops Tuesday evening.

During one traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Jquori Henry was identified as having multiple suspensions on his license.

Authorities say he was charged with the following:

  • Felony driving while license suspended - habitual violator
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug-related objects

The sheriff’s office says the passenger of the vehicle, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of drug-related objects
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Authorities say they made contact with an individual in a city park afterhours which resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Antwan Phillips. He was charged with the following:

  • Driving while License Suspended
  • Possession of cocaine, possession of schedule I ecstasy
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted celon
  • Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of drug-related objects.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say these cases are remain under investigation.

