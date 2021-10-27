MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests on drug and other charges following two traffic stops Tuesday evening.

During one traffic stop, the sheriff’s office says 23-year-old Jquori Henry was identified as having multiple suspensions on his license.

Authorities say he was charged with the following:

Felony driving while license suspended - habitual violator

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug-related objects

The sheriff’s office says the passenger of the vehicle, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Authorities say they made contact with an individual in a city park afterhours which resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Antwan Phillips. He was charged with the following:

Driving while License Suspended

Possession of cocaine, possession of schedule I ecstasy

Possession of a firearm by a convicted celon

Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of drug-related objects.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say these cases are remain under investigation.

