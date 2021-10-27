No bond set for Lee Co. deputy shooting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of shooting a Lee County deputy will remain in jail. This comes after a judge ruled John Cross will not be released on bail during a court appearance today.

Cross, also known as “Squirrel”, tried to get away on his motorcycle after a deputy pulled him over in a traffic stop.

Sheriff Jay Jones says Cross drove for a short distance before crashing his motorcycle into the woods. The deputy went to check on him and that’s when Cross reportedly opened fire, shooting him.

Today, Cross requested that the State appoint him an attorney.

No word yet on if there will be a preliminary hearing in this case.

Sheriff Jones tells us the deputy shot is at home recovering and expected to be okay. He should return to work in December.

