Rep. Bishop announces over $1M in federal funds benefiting youth

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congressman Sanford Bishop has announced over $1,000,000 in federal funds that will benefit Columbus-area youth.

Beginning New Outreach will receive a $622,903 grant through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Mentoring for Youth Affected by the Opioid Crisis and Drug Addiction program. The organization also received a $421,145 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at the end of September for sexual risk avoidance education.

“Our children face many obstacles as they navigate their youth into adulthood. Having strong community support programs helps ensure they have the information and resources needed to make healthy choices and increase their likelihood for success into adulthood,” said Congressman Bishop. “These federal funds are an important investment in the well-being of our communities, which is why it is important that Congress continues to robustly fund them in the annual appropriations process.”

“Beginning New Outreach is excited about the opportunity to serve the youth and families in this community! We greatly appreciate all of the support and assistance that has been provided to us and this district by Congressman Sanford Bishop,” said TreNise Holloway, CEO of Beginning New Outreach.

Beginning New Outreach will use the grant money to help at-risk youth, ages 10 -18 in Muscogee, Talbot and Quitman Counties.

