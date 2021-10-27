Second arrest made in fatal May shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that happened in May 2021.

On October 26, 20-year-old Detric Bush was arrested in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Devion Miley, according to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams.

On May 8, police responded to the 3100 block of Macon Road in Columbus in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Miley suffering gunshot wounds. Miley was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

Bush will have a preliminary hearing in Recorders Court on October 27 at 9:00 a.m.

Earlier this month, Zajaliq Riley was also previously arrested in connection to the murder of Miley.

