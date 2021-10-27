A True Fall Blast Is Coming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The timing for such weather could not have been more on point as we head closer to Halloween. A potent fall storm system will be moving east across the Mississippi River Valley and with it some a line of showers and storms that will move in tomorrow. But for tonight we start off dry with rain developing overnight, the rain gear will be a must for the Thursday morning commute, some gusty winds are also likely and they will gust up to 40MPH at times. We are not expecting any widespread severe weather, but we can’t rule out a strong or severe storm south of Eufaula and Americus. It will turn noticeably cooler Thursday afternoon and especially for Friday as highs won’t get out of the 50s for most of us. Good news is we will dry out in time for trick or treating Saturday and/or Sunday evening for the kids to go out and about, however, grab the jackets, going to feel chilly!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.