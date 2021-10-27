Business Break
Advertisement

Trunk or Treat event happening at Carver Park on Friday

(AP)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three Columbus officials are hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event at Carver Park.

Councilor Toyia Tucker, Director Courtney Mason, and District 4 Neighborhood Watch members will provide residents an opportunity to show their Halloween spirit this Friday.

(SOURCE: Toyia Tucker)

There will be several Columbus government departments, community businesses, organizations, and radio stations on site.

The Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire Department, Muscogee County Sheriffs Department, Parks and Recreation, 98.3 The Beat, and 101.3 iHeart Radio are some of the organizations that will be in attendance.

The event will happen on Friday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All participants should enter the park from the Buena Vista or Schatulga Road to Hunter Road entrance of Carver Park.

