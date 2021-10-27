Wet and Blustery Weather Leading Up to the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday off to a chilly start, but expect more beautiful fall weather today with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures warming up nicely into the 70s this afternoon. Overnight though, rain returns to the Chattahoochee Valley ahead of another shot of chilly fall air settling into the Southeast. Expect rain off-and-on at times for Thursday with a few thunderstorms in the mix during the morning hours, especially in the southern tier of our area along Highway 82. Winds will also be picking up throughout the day with blustery gusts up to 40 MPH possible, so make sure you secure your Halloween decorations! Clouds, breezy conditions, and the chance for light rain and drizzle will persist through Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than 60! Good news is, any lingering rain will clear out in time for those trick-or-treating on Saturday night, but make sure the kids are dressed warmly since it will be so chilly. Weather will stay cool, but more sunshine will return throughout the day on Sunday and stick around into next week – the first week of November!

