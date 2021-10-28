Big Changes Ahead for Friday & Halloween Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain from early Thursday morning is pushing off to the east, but the center of that storm system is still lagging behind to the west. This will mean that clouds will move back in tonight and Friday with temperatures dropping down into the 50s and staying there through Friday. Showers will be possible at any point going into Friday evening and night, as it will be a damp, windy, and chilly day from start to finish. For Saturday, clouds will be with us through a lot of the day, but look for rain chances to drop off for the evening and night. This should mean pretty good weather for the trick or treaters on Saturday, but the weather looks even better on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, plenty of sun, and no rain. For those heading out on Sunday evening, the weather will be dry and chilly. The nice forecast will stick around through the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Our next chances for rain seem to return by Thursday and Friday of next week.

