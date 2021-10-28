Canned goods drive held at Greater Columbus Fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The fair held what they call ‘Souper Wednesday’ tonight. It’s where fair-goers can buy a wristband and bring 2 canned goods - and receive another arm band for free!

The canned goods went to the Valley Rescue Mission. Our team at the Fair tonight said the lines were out of the door with people holding bags of canned goods for a good cause!

‘’Its an amazing feeling you know to know that families are coming out here to enjoy themselves on the beautiful night here in Columbus but ultimately these donations go to feed the people in our local community who are suffering from food insecurities,” said Greg Wilson, Marketing Director.

The deal was only good today, but don’t forget, The Greater Columbus Fair runs until this Sunday night! Tomorrow’s deal of the day is $5 off an armband with a coupon.

