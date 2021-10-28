Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog

Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested for beating and stabbing a dog.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, information was received from Lee County Animal Control that an injured dog had been located in the 20000 block of U.S. Hwy 280 East in Lee County.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment for multiple stab wounds to the chest and stomach area and several bruises. While being treated, the dog was scanned for a microchip and it was determined that the owner was 32-year-old Andrew Childs of Columbus.

Childs admitted to stabbing the dog with a pocket knife. He was then charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Childs has since been released on a $5,000 bond from the Lee County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location

Latest News

The city recently installed 114 new automated external defibrillators.
Opelika receives 114 new automated external defibrillators
Some seniors in Harris County received free fresh fruits and vegetables - thanks to a grant...
Grant allows local organization to give fresh fruits, vegetables to seniors in Hamilton
Trick or treat! In one hour, you can take your child trick-or-treating in Opelika.
Opelika trick-or-treating to take place tonight
The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now.
New pediatric urgent care coming to Macon Rd. in Columbus