CPD visits pre-K students for anti-bullying event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of October being National Bullying Prevention Month, officers from the Columbus Police Department visited some pre-K students to talk about the issue.

Students at Childcare Network got the the chance to engage with the officers about preventing bullying among their peers.

The center director spoke with us on the importance of starting the conversation early with your kids.

“I know how important it is to get our pre-Muscogee County students ready for the next chapter of their lives- which is public schools- and since this month is bullying prevention, now we’ve been teaching the students how to identify and respond to someone if they are being bullied or if they see one of their friends being bullied,” said Vanessa Jackson, Center Director at Childcare Network.

“I think it’s very important for parents to keep an open communication with their children. Talk to them every single day. See how the day is going. If the child expresses some form of bullying then talk to the teachers and the counselors because [the] Muscogee County School District actually has a no bullying policy and there’s different procedures that they can go to that makes their child safe,” said Sgt. Angela Florence, Community Relations, Crime Prevention Unit.

National Bullying Prevention was initially held only the first week in October, it was expanded in 2010 to the entire month.

