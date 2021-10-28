Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CPD visits pre-K students for anti-bullying event

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of October being National Bullying Prevention Month, officers from the Columbus Police Department visited some pre-K students to talk about the issue.

Students at Childcare Network got the the chance to engage with the officers about preventing bullying among their peers.

The center director spoke with us on the importance of starting the conversation early with your kids.

“I know how important it is to get our pre-Muscogee County students ready for the next chapter of their lives- which is public schools- and since this month is bullying prevention, now we’ve been teaching the students how to identify and respond to someone if they are being bullied or if they see one of their friends being bullied,” said Vanessa Jackson, Center Director at Childcare Network.

“I think it’s very important for parents to keep an open communication with their children. Talk to them every single day. See how the day is going. If the child expresses some form of bullying then talk to the teachers and the counselors because [the] Muscogee County School District actually has a no bullying policy and there’s different procedures that they can go to that makes their child safe,” said Sgt. Angela Florence, Community Relations, Crime Prevention Unit.

National Bullying Prevention was initially held only the first week in October, it was expanded in 2010 to the entire month.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location

Latest News

a
Valley man arrested on 12 counts of animal cruelty
Valley Rescue Mission offers assistance ahead of holiday season
Valley Rescue Mission offers assistance ahead of holiday season
MILTARY MATTERS: The Army and Ministry
MILTARY MATTERS: The Army and Ministry
Morning rain delay kicks off GHSA State Softball Playoffs
Morning rain delay kicks off GHSA State Softball Playoffs