Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Girls Inc. hosts Community Partners Day

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today some members of Girls Inc, in Columbus got some up-close and personal time with city leaders and first responders.

It all started with a phone call to Columbus Police to have officers who patrol in the Baker Center area on Levy Road to meet the girls. The outcome turned out to be much more than the center’s new Executive Director could have imagined.

Not only did the police officers show up, but the mayor, police chief, fire chief, city councilman and Cure Violence representative also participated.

Girl’s Inc. Executive Director Gail Burgos says she crime prevention starts early with training and educating the youth.

“Amazing today, the panelists, the chiefs, the councilmen, the mayor himself, and their responses to the girls’ questions was just absolutely priceless,” said Burgos.

After the Q&A, the girls and their special guests headed outside to play games.

CPD Chief of Staff Katina Williams and Fire Chief Salvatore Scarpa sack-raced with the girls. They also played kick ball and had a great time overall.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
Major developments coming to Midland community including new Publix
Publix among major developments coming to Midland community
Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location

Latest News

Canned goods drive held at Greater Columbus Fair
Canned goods drive held at Greater Columbus Fair
Kendrick High Schools hosts 2nd annual ‘Walk for a Cure’
Kendrick High Schools hosts 2nd annual ‘Walk for a Cure’
KJ pkg
Historic Auburn church set to be demolished, community reacts
An assault that allegedly happened at Auburn University on Oct. 23, 2021 was reported...
Weekend assault reported at Auburn University