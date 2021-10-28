Girls Inc. hosts Community Partners Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today some members of Girls Inc, in Columbus got some up-close and personal time with city leaders and first responders.

It all started with a phone call to Columbus Police to have officers who patrol in the Baker Center area on Levy Road to meet the girls. The outcome turned out to be much more than the center’s new Executive Director could have imagined.

Not only did the police officers show up, but the mayor, police chief, fire chief, city councilman and Cure Violence representative also participated.

Girl’s Inc. Executive Director Gail Burgos says she crime prevention starts early with training and educating the youth.

“Amazing today, the panelists, the chiefs, the councilmen, the mayor himself, and their responses to the girls’ questions was just absolutely priceless,” said Burgos.

After the Q&A, the girls and their special guests headed outside to play games.

CPD Chief of Staff Katina Williams and Fire Chief Salvatore Scarpa sack-raced with the girls. They also played kick ball and had a great time overall.

