Grant allows local organization to give fresh fruits, vegetables to seniors in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Some seniors in Harris County received free fresh fruits and vegetables - thanks to a grant awarded to a local organization.

The Senior Hunger Mini-Grant was awarded to Harris County Family Connections, allowing for today’s distribution to happen.

The grant was worth $2,500 and will go towards tackling hunger among those 60 and over.

They plan to tackle the issue with three major steps including:

Fresh fruits and vegetable distribution to our seniors age 60 and above- this will complement boxed food received from other partners

Developing a community garden for the benefit of seniors and the general community

Educating seniors and the community in general on developing healthy eating habits

“We try to make sure our seniors get everything they want in our community,” said Terry Edwards, Executive Director of Harris County Family Connections. “We try to do as much as possible as we can.”

The organization says they plan to continue this into the next year but will need more funding.

