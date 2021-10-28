Harris Co. School District hosts second dose vaccine clinic

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District hosted a second dose vaccine clinic Thursday, October 28.

The clinic was open to all students and employees who received their first dose at a clinic the district head earlier this month. The Pfizer vaccine was administered.

The clinic will be held in the cafeteria of Harris County High School.

Consent forms were required for everyone who attended.

