Kendrick High Schools hosts 2nd annual ‘Walk for a Cure’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Kendrick High School held their 2nd annual Walk for a Cure.

The walk is geared to raising funds and awareness for different types of cancers. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Students, alumni and staff walked in support of cancer awareness. One teacher at Kendrick High School says she’s grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness.

“The walk is important because we want to showcase to our students as a whole that we as a school can come together as one and support a worthy cause,” said Alexis Jones, teacher.

They also hosted a fitness dance class and gave donations to various cancer research funds.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.