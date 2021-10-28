LaGrange Police Dept. arrests man on multiple charges including cruelty to a person over 65

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police arrested a man on multiple charges including cruelty to a person over 65.

On October 27 at 8:40 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 600 block of Kimbrough Road in regards to a fight and possible adult kidnapping.

While deputies were responding to the scene they were advised that a male identified as 41-year-old Marco Shephard had forcibly removed his mother from the home while threatening her with a knife, pushed her in a car and drove away from the home.

The caller stated that the suspect may be driving toward LaGrange. The LaGrange Police Department made contact with the car on S. Lewis St. and attempted a traffic stop. The driver pulled over and was given verbal commands to exit the vehicle.

During this time, the female attempted to exit the vehicle from the passenger side but was grabbed by the suspect and he fled from the deputies and officers as they gave pursuit. After a few minutes the female was put out of the vehicle while the car was still in motion.

The driver continued traveling westbound on Vernon Street before stopping near Ferrell Dr.

The driver, identified as Shephard, was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was transported to Well Star West Georgia for treatment of her injuries.

Shephard is charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Kidnapping

Simple battery

Aggravated assault

Criminal trespass

Cruelty to a person over 65

Possession of a knife during commission of a crime

