Morning rain delay kicks off GHSA State Softball Playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia High School Association’s(GHSA) State Softball Playoffs kicked off today in Columbus, but not without a last minute curveball to start things out.

Heavy rainfall overnight and early this morning delayed the start of the GHSA State Softball Championship here in Columbus, but the sun finally came out and the forecast is looking great for the rest of the playoffs!

Several teams were impacted by the Thursday morning delay, but after making a few adjustments to the schedule things are quickly getting back on schedule.

”With weather we consulted with Meteorologists as well as with our Georgia High School Officials and we made the determination yesterday that the rain was going to continue this morning and so we made the decision yesterday to go ahead and push games back as well as opening ceremonies,” said Merri Sherman, Executive Director of Columbus Sports Counsel.

Tarps were put down on Wednesday ahead of the rainfall, and crews came in just before opening ceremonies to take the tarps off in order to quickly get the fields back up and running.

With over 64 teams here in Columbus for the GHSA State Playoffs, the economic impact is expected to be over $1.4 million dollars. We wish the best of luck to each team playing here in the Fountain City!

