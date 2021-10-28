Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New pediatric urgent care coming to Macon Rd. in Columbus

The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now.
The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now.

The facility will feature two urgent cares in one - KidStreet will treat patients up to 16 years old and MainStreet Family will treat people 17 and older.

Open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, the dual urgent care aims to provide care at times when facing the least expected.

“We know that there is no replacing your child’s pediatrician, but when it’s after hours or your child’s pediatrician is booked for the day, it’s hard to get that pediatric specific care that your kid needs,” said Betsey Stewart, with Mainstreet Family Care. “We like to fill that gap being open late seven days a week to just help with all of those little life emergencies.”

The urgent care is slated to open in December.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location

Latest News

The city recently installed 114 new automated external defibrillators.
Opelika receives 114 new automated external defibrillators
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Some seniors in Harris County received free fresh fruits and vegetables - thanks to a grant...
Grant allows local organization to give fresh fruits, vegetables to seniors in Hamilton
Trick or treat! In one hour, you can take your child trick-or-treating in Opelika.
Opelika trick-or-treating to take place tonight