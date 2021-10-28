New pediatric urgent care coming to Macon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now.

The facility will feature two urgent cares in one - KidStreet will treat patients up to 16 years old and MainStreet Family will treat people 17 and older.

Open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends, the dual urgent care aims to provide care at times when facing the least expected.

“We know that there is no replacing your child’s pediatrician, but when it’s after hours or your child’s pediatrician is booked for the day, it’s hard to get that pediatric specific care that your kid needs,” said Betsey Stewart, with Mainstreet Family Care. “We like to fill that gap being open late seven days a week to just help with all of those little life emergencies.”

The urgent care is slated to open in December.

