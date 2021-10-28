Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika receives 114 new automated external defibrillators

The city recently installed 114 new automated external defibrillators.
The city recently installed 114 new automated external defibrillators.(Live 5)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika recently installed 114 new automated external defibrillators or AEDs.

Those machines are used to monitor someone’s heart rate when they have a heart attack and determines whether they need an electrical shock.

Those units were installed throughout the city in places like hiking trails and city parks. With police typically arriving on scene before emergency medical services, AEDs were also installed in patrol cars.

“By taking and buying 40 of them and putting them in police cars, we ensure that whoever gets there first in the City of Opelika, has got an AED with them and the ability to defibrillate,” said Chief Shane Boyd of the Opelika Fire Department.

Chief Boyd says people also have a 70-percent chance of surviving a heart attack if AEDs are used while waiting on an ambulance. Police officers and city employees will also get training on how to use them properly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location

Latest News

Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Some seniors in Harris County received free fresh fruits and vegetables - thanks to a grant...
Grant allows local organization to give fresh fruits, vegetables to seniors in Hamilton
Trick or treat! In one hour, you can take your child trick-or-treating in Opelika.
Opelika trick-or-treating to take place tonight
The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now.
New pediatric urgent care coming to Macon Rd. in Columbus